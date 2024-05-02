ACC football power rankings after spring portal closes: Did Blue Devils get better?
Here's a look at some way-too-early ACC football power rankings. Find out where the Blue Devils land.
Another team going through a transition year with a new head coach is Duke. Coming off of an 8-5 season, can the program sustain its forward momentum under Manny Diaz, the former Penn State defensive coordinator?
As head coach in Miami from 2019-21, he went 21-15 overall and 16-9 in ACC play. Those numbers are respectable but they didn't live up to the standards of the Hurricane program. If he has similar success in Durham, people might be more receptive.
At QB, Texas transfer Malik Murphy could become a breakout star in the ACC. With all the physical gifts one could ever hope for, if he can refine his game as a passer, he could be hard to stop.