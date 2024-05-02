ACC football power rankings after spring portal closes: Did Blue Devils get better?
Here's a look at some way-too-early ACC football power rankings. Find out where the Blue Devils land.
Former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is going to try to rebuild the Boston College program in his return to New England. Can the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator make returning QB Thomas Castellanos into a star?
If so, the Eagles could improve on 2023's surprising 7-6 season that ended with a bowl victory over SMU. 2024 won't be a walk in the park though with Florida State and Missouri being two of the Eagles' first three opponents.
What's more, BC has to face Louisville, SMU, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina, teams that all check-in higher up in our early power ranking. So look for BC to be just a fringe postseason team again this fall.