ACC football power rankings after spring portal closes: Did Blue Devils get better?
Here's a look at some way-too-early ACC football power rankings. Find out where the Blue Devils land.
Unlike their Northern California brothers at Stanford, Cal comes into the ACC with some momentum after reaching a bowl game in 2023. What's more, they bring back a bell cow at running back.
Jaydn Ott ran for over 1,300 yards last year and found the endzone 12 times. Can he repeat those numbers in the ACC? The Golden Bears hope so.
At QB, North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers has to prove he's a major-conference starter. Also, a defense that allowed 50 or more points four times last fall has to take a step forward.