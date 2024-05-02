ACC football power rankings after spring portal closes: Did Blue Devils get better?
Here's a look at some way-too-early ACC football power rankings. Find out where the Blue Devils land.
5 of 17
Yet another team that was just 3-9 last fall, Pitt is looking for a rebound season. Most of the improvements need to come on offense.
Last year, the offense scored over 21 points in only one of the Panthers' losses. In all, they averaged only 20.2 points per game.
Head coach Pat Narduzzi has hired a new OC to remedy that problem. However, Alabama transfer QB Eli Holstein will be the key. Can he provide a significant boost in his first opportunity to be the man?