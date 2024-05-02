ACC football power rankings after spring portal closes: Did Blue Devils get better?
Here's a look at some way-too-early ACC football power rankings. Find out where the Blue Devils land.
All eyes will be on former Clemson and Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei this year at Florida State. Will he finally live up to the hype that has always accompanied him as a collegiate and be a Heisman Trophy contender?
The Seminoles should be motivated after last year's playoff snub. With the expanded playoff format this year, they could finally get their shot to play for the National Championship.
For that to happen, the defense will have to replace some key starters. Also, the offense will have to find a way to make up for the loss of star running back Trey Benson.