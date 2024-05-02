ACC football power rankings after spring portal closes: Did Blue Devils get better?
Here's a look at some way-too-early ACC football power rankings. Find out where the Blue Devils land.
It's time to put up or shut up for Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. After the Tigers struggled on his side of the ball last year, can he turn things around this fall?
QB Cade Klubnik and running back Phil Mafah so there should be no excuses. Surely the Tigers can eclipse last season's 23.6 points per game.
The offense will need to step up given that the defense lost quite a bit of talent to the NFL. Still, Clemson recruits so well that the expectation is that the defense will reload, not rebuild.