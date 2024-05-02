ACC football power rankings after spring portal closes: Did Blue Devils get better?
Here's a look at some way-too-early ACC football power rankings. Find out where the Blue Devils land.
14 of 17
Watching how Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback Grayson McCall handles life in the ACC will be fascinating this season. The sixth-year super senior has thrown for over 10,000 yards in his college career but that was in the Sun Belt Conference.
Last year, NC State didn't run the ball effectively so McCall could be asked to shoulder a huge portion of the load. Will he be up for the challenge in 2024?
On defense, coordinator Tony Gibson is one of the masters of his craft. But he did lose some key pieces to the NFL including star LB Payton Wilson.