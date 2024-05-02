ACC football power rankings after spring portal closes: Did Blue Devils get better?
Here's a look at some way-too-early ACC football power rankings. Find out where the Blue Devils land.
Year two should be a step forward for Miami head coach Mario Cristobal. Going 7-6 in his debut season in his hometown was not what he had in mind and everyone in South Florida expects better in 2024.
Star Washington State transfer QB Cam Ward should pace the offense. Last year, he threw for 3,736 yards and 25 TDs with only seven picks.
The defense has to improve though. Last year, Miami was just 55th nationally against the pass giving up 233 yards per game. If the Hurricanes want to compete for an ACC title, that can't be the case again this fall.