ACC football power rankings after spring portal closes: Did Blue Devils get better?
Here's a look at some way-too-early ACC football power rankings. Find out where the Blue Devils land.
Coming off of five straight winning seasons, the SMU Mustangs will be a fascinating watch this year. Will they show that they are ready for the big time or will the ACC humble what had become a noisy Group of Five program?
QB Preston Stone is back after throwing for almost 3,200 yards last year. He leads what should be an explosive offense on the Hilltop in Dallas.
The schedule could be tougher for SMU than the Mustangs have been accustomed to in the American Athletic Conference. In addition to facing Florida State, Louisville, Duke, and Cal in ACC play, SMU also faces TCU and BYU out of the Big 12 in non-conference action.