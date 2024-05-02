ACC football power rankings after spring portal closes: Did Blue Devils get better?
Here's a look at some way-too-early ACC football power rankings. Find out where the Blue Devils land.
10 of 17
North Carolina might be too high on this list after losing star QB Drake Maye to the NFL. But Mack Brown typically seems to surprise when people expect his programs to struggle.
Fortunately for the Heels, running back Omarion Hampton is back after rushing for 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. He should be the focal point of the offense with Maye gone.
Maybe a strong running game will help protect a defense that gave up nearly 32 points per game in ACC play last season. That's what new DC Geoff Collins has to try to improve upon this fall.