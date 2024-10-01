Acaden Lewis cuts list to three schools, schedules visit to Duke
By Hugh Straine
About two weeks ago, top-35 2025 prospect Acaden Lewis announced his final four schools he would be considering in his recruitment: Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Connecticut. He has recently cut North Carolina from the list, leaving three colleges left in contention for his services.
Lewis has also scheduled his official visit to Duke, which will be this weekend for Countdown to Craziness, Duke's annual sort of hype-show where Cameron Indoor Stadium is filled with students and the entire roster is announced. There is then a blue and white scrimmage played towards the end.
Lewis is the #32 overall prospect and #5 point guard in the 2025 class at 247sports.com. Out of Sidwell Friends School in Washington DC, he is one of the most sought-after guards in the class.
He took an official visit to UConn in late September and took an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils last August. He is also expected to schedule a visit to Kentucky before announcing his commitment during the Early Signing Period in November, per On3's Joe Tipton.
The shifty guard raised his stock heavily at the NBPA Top 100 Camp this past summer. Per Jamie Shaw of On3, "Acaden Lewis continued his hot play from the spring and ended the week as one of the camp's big stock risers. The lefty is a crafty player, able to get to his spots into the teeth of the defense in the half-court. What makes him the biggest threat is his ability to keep his dribble live. Lewis finished with an array of floaters, finishes at the rim, or pull-up jump shots throughout the week."
Jon Scheyer and the rest of the Duke coaching staff still await their first pledge of the 2025 class. With a lot of the offers handed out going particularly to stretch wings or big men, Lewis could be a major backcourt get with a lot of uncertainty at the guard positions next season. Current guards Tyrese Proctor, Caleb Foster, and Sion James could potentially all be gone by 2025, leaving space for a polished prospect like Lewis to take the keys early on in the offense.