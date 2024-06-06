2025 College Football Playoff times, dates, and television info released
Perhaps forgotten in all this summer's talk of the financial side of college athletics is the fact that in January, we will finally get an expanded College Football Playoff. Now, the biggest sport in the NCAA will have a fitting tournament to crown a champion after over a century of being behind the curve when it comes to its postseason.
What's more, more teams than ever will have a shot to win the crown. That is something that is going to make the sport healthier and more interesting.
So let's take a look at how the expanded playoff has been scheduled. Here are the official dates, times, and television partners for the entire 2024-25 College Football Playoff.
2024-25 College Football Playoff Schedule
Playoff first round:
Game 1: Friday, December 20 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT Sports
Game 2: Saturday, December 21 at noon ET on TNT Sports
Game 3: Saturday, December 21 at 4 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN
Game 4: Saturday, December 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN
Playoff quarterfinals:
Game 1: VRBO Fiesta Bowl, Tuesday, December 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 2: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Wednesday, January 1 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 3: Rose Bowl, Wednesday, January 1 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 4: Allstate Sugar Bowl, Wednesday, January 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN
Playoff semifinals:
Game 1: Capital One Orange Bowl, Thursday, January 9 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 2: Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
National Championship:
Monday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Though Duke is a long shot to be in this year's College Football Playoff, there is a path for the Blue Devils to be able to participate in this event. All Duke has to do is win the ACC and it will claim the conference's automatic birth.
In all, Duke has 17 conference titles to its name. However, the program has not won the ACC since Steve Spurrier led the program to the league crown in 1989. If Manny Diaz can somehow repeat that feat, then Duke will be in the College Football Playoff this January. However, that seems like quite the improbability.