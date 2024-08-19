2024 Preseason 12-team College Football Playoff rankings prediction
There are less than two weeks before the Duke football team begins its new era under head coach Manny Diaz but the Blue Devils would have to nearly pull off a miracle if they want to be included in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.
Most conferences will look completely different to fans this season and the new format of the playoff will give programs hope of winning a National Championship much longer into the season.
Rumors have circled the ACC with the potential departures of Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, and others, but the conference officially welcomed California, Stanford, and SMU this summer, however, that doesn't necessarily bolster the league's football competition.
Throughout each week of the season, Ball Durham will be predicting the 12-team playoff and here is how our preseason thoughts shake out:
Rank
Team
Why are they here
Previous rank
1
Georgia
SEC Champion
N/A
2
Oregon
Big Ten Champion
N/A
3
Clemson
ACC Champion
N/A
4
Utah
Big 12 Champion
N/A
5
Texas
At-Large
N/A
6
Ohio State
At-Large
N/A
7
Notre Dame
At-Large
N/A
8
Penn State
At-Large
N/A
9
Alabama
At-Large
N/A
10
Florida State
At-Large
N/A
11
Michigan
At-Large
N/A
12
Boise State
Group of 5 Champion
N/A
Georgia earns the top ranking after the Bulldogs should be returning this season with vengeance after losing the SEC Championship last season to Alabama and missing out on the College Football Playoff. Kirby Smart as questioned his team's depth, but that seems like 'coach speak.'
We will also predict another turnaround season for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers after its season was thrown off course last season with an opening night loss to Duke in Durham. The Tigers, who will be a trendy pick to be upset in its first College Football Playoff game, will earn the automatic bid from the ACC.
The race to win the newly constructed Big Ten will be a war throughout the season and Utah will win the Big 12 in its first season in the conference, while Boise State earns a bid as being the highest ranked Group of 5 champion. The real challenges are determining the at-large selections throughout the season.