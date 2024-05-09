2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in
Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.
Former Texas A&M QB Max Johnson arrives with just a 12-10 record as a starter at LSU and A&M. The senior has had only one full season as a starter, 2021 at LSU when he completed 60 percent of his passes with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions.
He had five starts last season at Texas A&M as the backup and A&M lost three of them. He's just a career 60.5% passer but he takes care of the football with only 12 career picks. His career passer rating is also a very respectable 139.9.