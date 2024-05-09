2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in
Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.
Drones was a bit of a surprise in the ACC last season after taking over the starting role in Week 3. The former Baylor transfer won six of his 11 starts, including wins over Wake, Boston College, and Tulane.
Drones passed for 2,085 yards and 17 touchdowns with only three picks last fall. Additionally, he amassed 818 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. If Drones can take another step forward in his fourth year in college, the Hokies could be a surprise conference contender. He'll have to improve on his 58.2% completion rate though.