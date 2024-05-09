2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in
Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.
7 of 18
A transfer from Texas Maalik Murphy has to be excited for a chance to start at Duke. He made two starts last season in place of Quinn Ewers. In those two games, he led Texas to wins over Kansas State and BYU but he didn't pass for over 250 yards in either.
Murphy, stands 6-foot-5, 235, and is a physical specimen. He oozes potential so it will be critical that the new Duke coaching staff finds a way to develop him into a consistent passer given that he's appeared in only seven college games and attempted only 71 career passes.