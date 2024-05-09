2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in
Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.
6 of 18
Louisiana Tech transfer Hank Bachmeier is now the man at Wake Forest. He arrives with over 8,600 career passing yards during his stints at Boise State and LA Tech. He's also passed for 51 TDs with only 24 picks in his career.
In 2021, Bachmeier was a 3,000-yard passer for Boise when he had 20 TDs and only eight picks. Last season, he appeared in nine games throwing for 2,058 yards and 10 TDs with five picks while completing 67.7% of his passes.