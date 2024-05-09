2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in
Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.
A dual-threat QB who accounted for 28 TDs after winning the job in week two of last season, Thomas Castellanos helped Boston College to a 7-6 record and a bowl win over SMU in 2023. Now, he returns for his junior season when he hopes to help the Eagles take another step forward in the ACC.
Castellanos needs to improve as a passer though. He completed only 57.3% of his passes last year while throwing only one more TD pass than interception (15 to 14) and that has to be an area where he shows progress in 2024.