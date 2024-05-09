2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in
Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.
Another QB who split time as the starter last season, Anthony Colandrea of Virginia is in a QB battle this offseason. However, he is considered the leader to win the job at this point given that his main competition, Tony Muskett, didn't fully participate in the spring.
Last year, as a true freshman, Colandrea completed 63% of his passes for 1,958 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine picks while scampering his way for 225 yards. Unfortunately, though, in his six starts, he was just 1-5. What's more, in the seven games in which he was Virginia's leading passer, the offense was held below 25 points five times. Unfortunately, one exception was Virginia's 30-27 victory over Duke.