2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in
Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.
Coming off of a 3-9 season, it isn't a surprise to see Stanford near the bottom of many ACC rankings. That's true of the QB position as well where Ashton Daniels, a junior, is set to lead the Cardinal in 2024.
Last year, he appeared in 12 games splitting time with Justin Lamson but getting nine starts. Daniels completed 59% of his passes last season but his TD: INT ratio was not great at 11: 8. He threw for an average of only 187 yards per game but much of that was due to Stanford's scheme. This year, he could see his numbers improve in new head coach Troy Taylor’s up-tempo passing offense.