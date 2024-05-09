2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in
Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.
With only three starts as a Panther, it is hard to know what Pitt's Nate Yarnell has to offer. He did lead his team to a 1-1 record in the final two games of last season completing 67% of his passes and averaging 236 passing yards with three touchdowns, one interception, and one rushing touchdown.
Yarnell is yet to come close to having a 300-yard passing day as a collegiate, though. Can new offensive coordinator Kade Bell coax enough out of Yarnell to help Pitt rebound after an ugly 3-9 season in 2024?