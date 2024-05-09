2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in
Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.
One of the most experienced QBs in the conference, D.J. Uiagalelei is now on his third school. It is time for him to finally live up to his massive potential and if he does, Florida State will be a National Title contender.
Just a career 59.1% passer, he has yet to have as many as 2,700 yards passing in a season. However, he possesses the arm talent to be elite, and perhaps Mike Norvell can coax him to stardom. This is a big year for Uiagalelei and his NFL hopes so expect him to be at his best this fall.