Ball Durham
Fansided

2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in

Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.

By Matthew Conner

Kansas State v Texas
Kansas State v Texas / Tim Warner/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
15 of 18
Next

. . Riley Leonard. ACC. . Riley Leonard. 4. player. 443.

Last year, Riley Leonard was one of the early stories of the year after leading Duke to an upset of Clemson in a national broadcast. However, injuries limited him to just even games and 1,102 yards passing.

Will a surgically repaired ankle be ready to allow Leonard to use his feet in South Bend? That could be a key. He's run for 1,224 yards and 19 TDs in his career and if his ankle is 100% healthy, he could be a star now that he's playing for a marquee program.

Home/Duke Football