2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in
Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.
15 of 18
Last year, Riley Leonard was one of the early stories of the year after leading Duke to an upset of Clemson in a national broadcast. However, injuries limited him to just even games and 1,102 yards passing.
Will a surgically repaired ankle be ready to allow Leonard to use his feet in South Bend? That could be a key. He's run for 1,224 yards and 19 TDs in his career and if his ankle is 100% healthy, he could be a star now that he's playing for a marquee program.