2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in
Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.
Haynes King started all 13 games in his first season at Georgia Tech in 2023. He led the ACC in touchdowns with 27 but he also had 16 picks while throwing for 4,421 yards. He needs to be a more accurate passer, though with a completion percentage under 60 last fall.
He also ran for 737 yards on 120 carries last year finding the endzone on the ground 11 times. If he can take the next step forward and cut down on the mistakes, Georgia Tech could be a tough team to deal with in the ACC this fall.