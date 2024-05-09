2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in
Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.
13 of 18
A 10,000-yard passer for his career at Coastal Carolina over the past five seasons, Grayson McCall makes the jump to the ACC this year for his final college go-round. Last year, though, he appeared in only seven games due to a concussion.
A three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year, he's never had 3,000 yards in a season but he has three seasons of 2,400 yards or more. He's also thrown for 88 TDs with only 14 career picks. Now, it's time to prove his capabilities in one of the top conferences in America.