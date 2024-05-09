Ball Durham
Fansided

2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in

Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.

By Matthew Conner

Kansas State v Texas
Kansas State v Texas / Tim Warner/GettyImages
ACC. Tyler Shough. 8. 438. . . . Tyler Shough. player.

Former Texas Tech starter Tyler Shough has all the tools at his disposal. He's a 63.2% passes who has 4,625 career passing yards with 36 TDs and 17 picks. He's also run for 714 yards and 10 TDs during his five-year career.

The problem is that in each of the past three years in Lubbock, Shough has suffered a major injury (two broken collar bones and a broken leg). That has kept him from realizing his full potential. If he can stay healthy, he could be one of the better QBs in the ACC this season.

