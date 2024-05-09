2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in
Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.
11 of 18
Former Texas Tech starter Tyler Shough has all the tools at his disposal. He's a 63.2% passes who has 4,625 career passing yards with 36 TDs and 17 picks. He's also run for 714 yards and 10 TDs during his five-year career.
The problem is that in each of the past three years in Lubbock, Shough has suffered a major injury (two broken collar bones and a broken leg). That has kept him from realizing his full potential. If he can stay healthy, he could be one of the better QBs in the ACC this season.