2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in
Here's a look at the post-spring ACC quarterback rankings including a look at where new Duke starter Maalik Murphy sits in comparison to his conference peers.
10 of 18
Cade Klubnik needs to show some improvement in year two as the starter at Clemson despite leading the Tigers to a 9-4 mark last year. In six of his 13 starts a season ago, the offense put up fewer than 25 points.
Despite attempting 454 passes last year, he threw for only 2,844 yards and 19 TDs with nine picks. He averaged only 218.7 yards per game in 2023 and will need to open things up in 2024 if Clemson is going to compete for the ACC crown.