2024 ACC quarterback power rankings: Find out where Maalik Murphy checks in
No position in sports is more scrutinized than the quarterback position. It's easy to see why.
The only player on the field to touch the ball on every play, quarterbacks shoulder more responsibility than any other position group regardless of the sport. If you have a great QB, you have a shot a winning nearly every game. If you don't, that deficiency can overshadow the rest of your roster.
Seven of the last eight Heisman Trophy winners have played quarterback. What's more, since 1990, only 11 non-quarterbacks have captured the sport's biggest award.
Because everything revolves around the quarterback, it's worth the effort to take some time to break down the ACC quarterbacks as we head into the summer because how they stack up could be an indication of how the conference will shake out. Here are our early ACC quarterback power rankings.
We begin with new ACC member Cal where Fernando Mendoza is expected to start. Last year, be began the season third on the depth chart but won the starting job by mid season mid-season
To help get the Golden Bears to a bowl last season, Mendoza authored three-straight wins to close out the regular season before a poor showing in the Independence Bowl loss to Texas Tech. He threw for only 1,708 yards and 14 TDs with 10 picks in nine appearances last season.