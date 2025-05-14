Players Duke basketball should target if Cedric Coward remains in NBA Draft

Desmond Claude, Southern California Transfer

Desmond Claude was an interesting name that emerged for the Duke basketball team last week. Many had linked the USC transfer to Florida, but things fell apart between the two-time transfer and the Gators shortly after his visit.

The Blue Devils were a team that reportedly reached out to the 6-foot-6 junior but nothing more has been revealed between the two sides.

Claude would be an interesting fit with Duke considering Caleb Foster is poised to enter the season as the starting point guard with freshman Cayden Boozer slotted behind him. The former Xavier standout has developed into a very good player but lacks what Duke is really looking for, 3-point shooting.

He connected on just 30.7-percent of his attempts beyond the arc last season, which was a career-high.

Despite the contact between the two sides, it would be a surprise to see Demond Claude in a Duke jersey next season.

RJ Luis, St. John’s Transfer

There is a lot that would have to unfold for Duke to get involved with St. John’s transfer RJ Luis.

First, Luis would have to withdraw from the NBA Draft and there would likely be a very long list of suitors for the reigning Big East Player of the Year.

Things have been very quiet around Luis at the NBA Combine this week and there has been no reporting on teams that have tried to contact him as he goes through the NBA Draft process.

However, one thing is certain and it’s that he will not be back with Rick Pitino and St. John’s next season after he entered the transfer portal shortly after the Red Storm’s season ended and he was bench for the final four minutes of its loss to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament.

Luis is a dynamic athlete at 6-foot-7 and an improving 3-pooint shooter after making 33.6-percent of his attempts this season while posting 18.2 points per game.

Could a year at Duke help RJ Luis improve his draft stock and become a first-round pick? It’s certainly possible but would he agree to not being the first option on the team with the firepower behind incoming freshman Cameron Boozer.