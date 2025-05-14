Players Duke basketball should target if Cedric Coward remains in NBA Draft

The construction of the Duke basketball roster is going to continue.

After the Blue Devils landed Washington State transfer Cedric Coward, many believed all that was left for Jon Scheyer to accomplish was stashing depth pieces and practice players on his bench.

Instead, Scheyer was the first to notice the elite potential in Coward as he has shined in front of NBA scouts and executives during his pre-draft workouts and appears destined to remain in the NBA Draft as a projected first round pick.

While the news is great for Coward, it leaves Duke with a big hole on its roster and not many options to turn to in the transfer portal or uncommitted high school seniors that could provide an impact.

The good thing for Duke is that they are returning a handful of players with valuable experience and capping it off with three talented freshmen in Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, and Nikolas Khamenia.

However, the Blue Devil coaching staff will still need to add a player who can make an impact from the start if Duke wants to try and get back to a Final Four.

Here are some players that Jon Scheyer could be looking at in the coming days and weeks as Coward ponders his decision:

Dame Sarr, International High School Senior

There was a lot of buzz between Duke and Dame Sarr earlier in the offseason, but things cooled down tremendously after the Blue Devils landed Cedric Coward.

Now, with Coward likely headed to the NBA the interest between the two sides as picked up again. All indications were that Sarr would be headed to Kansas, but it seems like Jon Scheyer is making a last-minute effort to try and lure the Italian prospect to Durham.

Sarr had 17 points for Team World in the Nike Hoop Summit last month, making 5-of-9 attempts from the field and 1-of-2 from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-7 wing could be exactly what Duke is looking for to fill the void left by Cedric Coward.