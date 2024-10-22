Nikolas Khamenia expected to announce college decision today, Duke in final three schools
By Hugh Straine
Nikolas Khamenia, the #19 overall recruit and #5 power forward in the 247sports class of 2025 rankings, is expected to announce his college decision today at 5:30pm EDT and 2:30pm PT. Khamenia will be deciding between Gonzaga, Duke, and UCLA.
Khamenia is a 6' 8" 220-pound power forward out of Harvard Westlake High School (CA).
Duke has been in the running for the big man for a while throughout his recruitment, and the Blue Devil program is looking to bolster its 2025 class after landing commitments earlier this month from twins Cameron Boozer (#2 overall recruit) and Cayden Boozer (#21 overall recruit).
In fact, the Boozer twins' pledge to play for the Blue Devils next season is influencing Khamenia's decision, Khamenia told 247sports.
"Those dudes (Cameron and Cayden Boozer) are winners. I've actually talked to them about it and how they are on and off the court. Those two are really good players. It would be really cool to play with them, they are winners like myself and like to win games. I don't look at it any different since they committed. I still look at it as the same opportunity and Duke values my versatility."
Khamenia has two crystal ball predictions from Colby Giacubeno of InsideMDSports and Trevor Andershock of Peegs.com. Both predict Khamenia will land at UCLA but these predictions were made with medium confidence.
Already with a top-five recruiting class in the class of 2025, a commitment from another high four-star caliber recruit would possibly give the Blue Devils the #1 ranked class. The coaching staff await Khamenia's commitment later this afternoon. The commitment will air live on the 247sports YouTube channel.