New gambling scandal could derail former Duke legend's coaching career

Gambling is becoming a major issue in college sports. Recently, three NCAA Division I basketball players were dismissed from their respective programs following a scandal. Now, reports have surfaced of a new gambling scandal involving 13 Division I players. One of the programs involved in the case is Arizona State, whose head coach is former Duke basketball legend Bobby Hurley. None of the players have been identified up to this point, but it was noted that none of the players involved are currently enrolled at their respective universities. However, Arizona State is one of the programs under investigation.

Gambling scandal could potentially derail Bobby Hurley's program

The schools mentioned in the investigation, along with Arizona State, are Temple, New Orleans, Eastern Michigan, Mississippi Valley State, and North Carolina A&T. It's unclear whether these players have exhausted their NCAA eligibility or transferred to other programs.

"The association said allegations vary in each case but include athletes betting on and against their own teams, sharing information to be used by bettors and knowingly manipulating scoring or game outcomes," The Athletic's Ralph D. Russo wrote.

“Arizona State University is aware of the NCAA investigation and outcome related to a former student-athlete who is no longer enrolled at ASU,” the school said in a statement. “The university cooperated fully with all inquiries, and was not implicated in any way.”

Russo also mentioned the cases appear to be related.

Over the last few years, gambling has become an increasing issue across collegiate and professional sports. Federal prosecutors are reportedly looking into whether this case is potentially tied to the investigation into Jontay Porter, a former member of the Toronto Raptors who was banned from the NBA after admitting to altering his performance for the sake of prop bets.

Now, whether Hurley or any other member of the Sun Devils' staff had any involvement or knowledge of this is unclear, but it's undoubtedly a bad look for Hurley, who's been on the hot seat at Arizona State for a few seasons now. An NCAA Tournament appearance is likely essential for Hurley to keep his job, and this ongoing investigation does him no favors.