New Dallas Mavericks pregame tradition is fueling Cooper Flagg to be even better

Former Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg is now five games into his rookie season in the NBA, and he continues to look better and better.

As Flagg continues to cement himself as one of the top rookies in the league, his new fanbase has already started traditions focused on its young star.

While the Dallas Mavericks have started the season 3-2, the fans have refused to temper their excitement around having Flagg on the roster. This year, during the National Anthem, the crowd has started shouting "Flagg!" during the line, "Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there."

Flagg, of course, is never one to seek out attention, but he isn't shying away from the moment, while simultaneously wanting to ensure that any hype around him is well deserved.

"The first time, it surprised me. I didn’t even really realize what had happened, but it’s pretty cool," Flagg said about the new tradition. "The fans have been amazing for us… We’ve gotta keep giving them things to be excited for and cheer for."

Cooper Flagg rookie stats through first 5 games

13.4 points per game

6.2 rebounds per game

2.8 assists per game

0.8 steals per game

0.6 blocks per game

The former Blue Devil has started in all five games that the Mavs have played so far this season, and averaged over 32 minutes per appearance (out of the 48 minutes of regulation play).

In the third game of his young career, he already earned a career-high 22 points, alongside four rebounds and four assists. The "worst" performance from Flagg came against the defending Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, when he earned just two points, two rebounds, and two steals.

During his 22-point performance, he became the second-ever player at the age of 18 years old or younger to record 20+ points and zero turnovers. The other one? None other than Kobe Bryant.

Flagg has shot 41 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc, as well as earning 13 points from the charity stripe with 100 percent accuracy.

Up next, Flagg and the Mavericks face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 10 p.m. ET, and the game will be streamed on Peacock.