New angle of the Cooper Flagg buzzer-beater vs. Arizona is downright electric

The Duke Blue Devils are headed to the Elite Eight. Yup, this team is one step closer to reaching the Final Four, as Cooper Flagg and Co. were able to withstand a ferocious comeback attempt from the Arizona Wildcats in the second half.

Even we can tip our hat to Caleb Love, as he did everything he could to keep Arizona close. In the end, though, Duke indeed simply was too much, with Flagg posting yet another unreal game. His performance included one of the biggest and best shots of the tournament.

It was also a game-changer for Duke. At the end of the first half, Love fired off a deep 3-pointer that would have tied the game had it found the bottom of the cotton. It didn't and Duke got the ball back with less than five seconds on the clock. Flagg raced down the floor and drilled a 3-pointer. Reporter John Fanta has provided a new angle of his trey ball and it's simply awesome:

COOPER. FLAGG. BEATS THE 🚨🚨🚨.



This 3 from the edge of the logo over Henri Veesaar ends the half, and Duke leads 48-42. Ridiculous shot to send The Rock into a frenzy. pic.twitter.com/Fut9PDT2ez — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 28, 2025

Cooper Flagg continues to have Duke fans dreaming of a national title

The reaction from the crowd was tremendous too. This game was played at the Prudential Center over in Newark, but after Flagg connected with this one, the reaction from those on hand probably could have been heard over in Jersey City, maybe even Manhattan.

Flagg's reaction was pretty priceless too, as he was downright FIRED up. Can you blame him for that? Instead of Arizona tying things up leading up to the break, Flagg, with ice in his veins, buried the deep triple to make it a two-score game.

Coming out of the locker rooms, the Blue Devils dominated play and had Arizona on the ropes. The Wildcats indeed were able to make things interesting late thanks to Love, but the effort was too little, too late. Flagg finished with 30 points in this one. Next up is a dance with Alabama, something Nate Oats knew was going to happen. This should be a fun matchup between the two talented sides.