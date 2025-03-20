NCAA Tournament Round of 64: how to watch, odds, and predictions for Duke men's basketball

The Duke men's basketball team is gearing up for a deep NCAA Tournament run as the 1-seed out of the East Region, and the squad will kick its postseason off this Friday. So here's everything you need to know before the men's Blue Devils get their March Madness run going.

Duke men's basketball

When and where: 2:50pm ET on CBS, Friday, March 21st, at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina

Streaming platforms to watch Duke: Fubo, HULU, Paramount+

Opponent: Mount St. Mary's (23-12, 12-8 MAAC). The Mountaineers took down American University in the 16-seed First Four game 83-72 last night. Mount St. Mary's won four straight games in the MAAC Tournament as the 6-seed to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Betting odds: Duke -32.5. Total points O/U141.5 per ESPNBET

Overview and Predictions:

The Duke Blue Devils should have no issues taking down Mount St. Mary's tomorrow at 2:50pm ET. Duke enters the field as the most commonly picked team to win the national championship out of brackets around the country. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer recently said that freshman superstar Cooper Flagg will be ready to go for tomorrow's contest, and a serious injury was avoided.

"So our goal is Friday, no question about it," Scheyer said. "I know that's his goal as well. We're just going to progress him the right way and still be smart about not doing too much in the beginning of the week."

With the Blue Devils being a 32.5-point favorite, it's likely that Flagg will be on some sort of minutes restriction, at least for his standards. Before his injury, Flagg led Duke in minutes per game this season, averaging 30.4. Yet, even without Flagg, the Blue Devils have proven to be able to win without him in big moments. Duke won the ACC Tournament semifinals and championship to win the crown all without Flagg's services.

The Mountaineers were led by senior Jedy Cordilia and junior Dola Adebayo last night against American, who each finished the game with a game-high 22 points. Cordilia finished the night 10-of-11 shooting from the floor.

Although the Mountaineers put on an impressive offensive display last night, Duke is a different monster and the Blue Devils will win this one easily and move on to the Round of 32 to face off against either 8-seed Mississippi State or 9-seed Baylor.

Final score prediction: 101-64 Duke