NBA Draft withdrawal deadline proves fruitful for Duke's Maliq Brown in updated mock

With the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline now officially passed, the draft pool has begun to thin as several prospects elected to return to college basketball for another season. For former Blue Devil Maliq Brown, those decisions could end up working in his favor after spending much of the pre-draft process projected to go undrafted.

Brown entered the offseason without the option to return to Duke after exhausting his college eligibility, which forced him to embrace the NBA Draft process fully. While many of the early mock drafts viewed him as an undrafted prospect, his performance at the NBA Draft Combine may have started to change that perception around the league.

Between his impressive measurements, athletic profile, and defensive versatility, Brown has been slowly gaining momentum as the draft approaches. And with several prospects now officially withdrawing from the draft, there may be an even clearer path for Brown to hear his name called in June.

NBA Draft withdrawal deadline sparks rise for Maliq Brown

After spending much of the pre-draft process projected outside of the top 60, Brown has finally worked his way into Tankathon's latest two-round mock draft following the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline. With the updated projections, Brown now comes in at No. 52 overall, where he would land with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That fit in Cleveland could be an interesting one for Brown from a developmental standpoint. The Cavaliers already have a solidified frontcourt rotation, which would likely limit his immediate opportunities. However, that type of environment could be exactly what he needs, given where his game is currently at.

Landing in Cleveland would allow him to focus on developing his offensive game without being rushed into a larger role early on. Defensively, Brown already brings a clear identity that translates to the NBA, with his ability to disrupt passing lanes and guard multiple positions. The challenge at the next level will be expanding his offensive game to stay on the floor consistently.

If Brown can refine his offensive game, particularly by developing a reliable outside shot, he could become a valuable contributor to an NBA franchise down the road. As of right now, it looks like he is on track to at least get a shot at the next level, and Blue Devils fans will anxiously wait to see where the former fan favorite ends up.