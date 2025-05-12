Most recent Duke transfers did not find much success after leaving Blue Devils

TJ Power, Christian Reeves, and Sean Stewart

The three players that have entered the transfer portal for the second straight season are TJ Power, Christian Reeves, and Sean Stewart.

It’s not a surprise that Power and Reeves went back into the portal considering the lack of success they had immediately following their exit from Duke. Power, who stayed in the ACC and committed to Virginia, was quickly phased out from the starting lineup of the Cavaliers and became a forgotten bench piece.

He played in just 24 games, two less than his freshman season at Duke, and saw his scoring dip from 2.1 points per game as a Blue Devil to 1.3 as a Cavalier. He committed to UPenn this spring and will hope to be a focal point of the program after the hiring of former Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery.

A similar situation unfolded with Reeves at Clemson. After playing time was an issue at Duke, he averaged just 5.1 minutes per game this season despite playing in 29 games.



Reeves averaged 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds, and the 7-footer is hoping stepping down a level of competition, committing to head coach Chris Mack at the College of Charleston, will elevate his statistics.

Sean Stewart was the one surprise of the three ex-Blue Devils to enter the portal again. Stewart started all 30 games he played for Ohio State but averaged just 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.

The former All-American’s time on the court jumped from 8.4 with Duke to 18.4 as a Buckeye but will remain in the Big Ten next season after committing to Oregon.