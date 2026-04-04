Mavericks teammates left in awe of Cooper Flagg's historic performance

The Mavericks haven't had the team success in his rookie season that Cooper Flagg hoped for. With his addition, and Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis in the fold, there was optimism that the Mavericks could be quick contenders in the Western Conference.

Instead, Irving wasn't able to return from his ACL injury, and the Mavericks dumped Davis to the Wizards to go into a full-out rebuild. At just 24-53 overall, it's been a difficult season for Flagg. It always is for rookies on bad teams who are used to winning at a high level.

The Duke rookie has had a tremendous year, nonetheless. Friday night against the Magic was another perfect microcosm of the season: Flagg's singular brilliance not being enough to get Dallas over the top.

The Mavericks lost to the Magic, but Flagg scored 51 points, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to eclipse 50+ points in a game.

Cooper Flagg becomes the youngest player in NBA history to score 50+ points

Flagg is in a tight race with Duke teammate Kon Knueppel for the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award. Knueppel is the leader in the clubhouse, but performances like Flagg put together on Friday night can close the gap over the season's final week.

And if you ask Flagg's teammates, the race shouldn't be close. They are consistently left in awe of what the 19-year-old has done this season, in spite of the team's struggles:

Hard to appreciate greatness while going thru hard times but that boy is 1 of none — Naji Marshall (@marshall_naji8) April 4, 2026

In the aftermath of the loss to Orlando, Dallas veterans Naji Marshall and PJ Washington both took to Twitter to share their admiration of Flagg after his historic performance. Marshall called him "one of none" and opined that he might be the best rookie ever. Washington seemed to agree.

Brighter days are ahead for the Mavericks as a franchise. Flagg will assure it. Friday night was just the latest example of his superstar trajectory.