Tell us how you really feel, Mark Williams. Throughout the NBA postseason, there's been nothing but drama and more of the same was showcased on Wednesday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves wrapped things up in Los Angeles, ending the season for LeBron James and the Lakers.

You know who loved seeing this just as much as Anthony Edwards - yeah, that'd be Williams, who was once set to suit up for the Lakers, but a blockbuster trade with Charlotte was rescinded due to a failed physical, which raised plenty of eyebrows.

Right after the Lakers lost to Minnesota in front of their home crowd, Williams didn't waste any time in posting on social media. With one simple emoji, the former Duke basketball superstar went ahead and trolled the LA side for dropping the ball. Clearly they could have used him, right?

🙂 — Mark Williams (@MarkWi1liams) May 1, 2025

Mark Williams clearly trolled the Lakers after their loss to the Timberwolves

A quick look on social media shows that Lakers fans are absolutely livid with Williams, but hey, can you blame him for having this reaction? Not at all. A former first-round pick, Williams was set to become the missing piece for LA.

He's a bruiser in the paint and the kind of playmaker James and Co. needed to go on a deep run in the postseason. Instead, Williams indeed failed his physical and the Lakers were left without a standout presence in the middle of the paint.

Bringing in Luka Doncic was exciting, but losing Anthony Davis came back to haunt this team. Lakers fans were dreaming of LeBron winning another title with the franchise, but the early exit from the playoffs is nothing short of disappointing. This is something Williams is able to enjoy from home, while LA supporters are bashing him and also reminding him that Charlotte went 19-63 on the year.