Manny Diaz reveals an underrated reason why Duke may actually pull off the ACC repeat

It may not seem like much, but it could be something. Everything matters when it comes to building up a college football program. Manny Diaz knows this. That is why he and his staff are putting in the work with their players to get better, faster. Duke may be the reigning ACC Champions, but surely that will be a one-off, right? Not so fast. Diaz's team seems to have leveled up in the weight room big time.

During his introductory statement at the end of ACC Media Days, Diaz talked about Duke's growth.

"Even though we have had different names on the back of the jerseys over the last couple of years, the constant has been how we work and how we prepare," Diaz said. "And guess what? The data is coming in from the summer. We're stronger as a team average in the bench, the squat, and the power clean than we were a year ago."

He then went into detail over how much faster his team will be this year when compared to last year's.

"Last year, we had five guys who run 22 miles per hour," Diaz continued. "This year, we have another PR of 11 guys running over 22 miles per hour. I think we have over 60 guys who run over 20 miles per hour. That's over two-thirds of our football team. That's counting the able bodies."

Diaz ended with "tangible proof" of his team getting better, leaving the ACC audience wanting more.

"So our guys are seeing real tangible proof that if they just follow the program, they follow our process, they follow the system, they get better. And ultimately, that is what all this is about. It's getting our team as good as it can be, to be ready to perform for everybody when we start the season on Labor Day Weekend."

These are the kind of things players, prospects, boosters, and coaches will want to hear out of Diaz.

Evidence of growth 📈 pic.twitter.com/ZwrePibXYj — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) July 17, 2026

If this year's team is more physically menacing than last year's squad, why not shoot for 10-plus wins?

Manny Diaz is building a program at Duke that can handle all the punches

No matter what happens this season, what Diaz said is significant. At a place like Duke, it is all about tangible and sustainable success. Seasons are defined by wins and losses, but the gains made in the weight room in the offseason matter as well. Being able to play football at a high level is one thing, but having the necessary athletes to go compete with the more traditional powers of the sport is another.

In short, this is how you can afford to suffer transfer portal attrition like Duke has had to deal with over Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate leaving for Miami amid controversy. This is why the ACC cannot get enough of what Nate Sheppard brings to the table from the running back position. He is no longer just a good player for Duke's antiquated standard. He is now an elite football player thriving at Duke.

While recruiting and NIL can help sustain excellence more so than anything, having a phenomenal head coach can help cut away at the deficit when you are not leading a traditional power. Whatever Diaz is selling to his players, they are fully buying in. This is why the notion of Duke failing to reach a bowl game should not land well with Blue Devils fans. Frankly, they know better. This program is good!

ALSO READ: Manny Diaz provides Duke fans with a stellar update on transfer QB Walker Eget

Ultimately, Diaz is proving to be a head coach who is going places. He might one day leave Duke for a bigger and better job. However, you can just tell by the way he is talking about this program that he is building that he wants to establish roots here. He loves what he is seeing so far. If Duke keeps putting in the work in the weight room and the offseason training program, maybe this is their new normal?

One this is certain: If Duke does repeat in the ACC this season, it will not be with a 7-5 (6-2) record.