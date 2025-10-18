Manny Diaz knows Duke is 'in control of the game' vs. Georgia Tech despite tied score

After a disastrous first quarter, the Duke Blue Devils' offense found its footing and was finally able to put some points on the board as the team battled the undefeated Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

As the two teams headed into their locker rooms at halftime, the game was tied at 7-7, and Duke head coach Manny Diaz felt assured that his squad was in a good place.

“We were in control of the game everywhere except the scoreboard, just keep doing what we’re doing, it’s two great teams," Diaz said. "We just gotta finish drives."

A fumbled handoff and a muffed snap on a field goal attempt led to the Blue Devils going scoreless through the first 29 and a half minutes of the game, and the Yellow Jackets scoring a defensive touchdown just a few minutes in.

However, quarterback Darian Mensah led his team down the field as the final minutes of the second quarter ticked away. A 20-yard touchdown pass to Landen King put Duke's first points on the board, and just like that, the Blue Devils were back in it.

Duke standouts from 1st half vs. Georgia Tech

Even though Duke only found the end zone once in the first half, the Blue Devils dominated the Yellow Jackets throughout the first 30 minutes.

Mensah completed over 76 percent of his pass attempts for 193 yards and one touchdown, while Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King only completed seven passes for 59 yards. Duke running backs Anderson Castle and Nate Sheppard combined for 58 yards, out-gaining King and GT running back Jamal Haynes by double digits

The Blue Devil defense forced Georgia Tech to punt three times and stalled their final drive as time expired in the second quarter, leaving the Yellow Jackets' offense scoreless at halftime.

The only Georgia Tech player who scored in the first half was defensive back Omar Daniels, who picked up Mensah's fumbled handoff for a scoop-and-score touchdown.

Both teams entered the game undefeated in conference play, going 3-0 against their conference opponents so far. However, the Yellow Jackets were 6-0 overall and ranked No. 12 in the country while the Blue Devils were unranked and just 4-2 overall.