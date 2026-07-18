Manny Diaz isn't ready to hand Duke's starting QB job to Walker Eget just yet

Even after missing spring practice with an injury, it has felt like a foregone conclusion that San Jose State transfer Walker Eget would be Duke's starting QB in 2026, especially considering he's going to be good to go for the fall.

You may want to pump the brakes on anointing him just yet.

While Eget will be the heavy favorite when fall camp starts next month thanks to his experience, rising sophomore Dan Mahan shouldn't be discounted in the battle.

Mahan got a lot of valuable reps during the spring with Eget sidelined, and he's going to do everything he can to wrestle the starting job away from the experienced veteran.

Mahan has frequently impressed head coach Manny Diaz, and the Duke boss was quick to point out that they have a legitimate battle on their hands this fall:

"We have to make sure we're not short sighting Dan Mahan, right?" Diaz said after discussing Eget.

Diaz pointed to an impressive touchdown throw that Mahan made to Jaivon Solomon during Sun Bowl practice in December:

"I remember calling the team over and saying, 'Does anybody think that's not going to be a thing here at Duke? Mahan to Solomon, 50-yard touchdown?' And everyone was like 'Yes absolutely,'" Diaz said. "They probably thought 27, right? But ok, that can happen in 26. There's a million stories in college football history where that's exactly what happens."

Manny Diaz wants to make sure everyone takes Dan Mahan seriously in Duke's QB competition

In a perfect world for Duke, Eget will win the job, and Mahan will have another year to sit back and gain valuable experience as a backup before taking the reins in 2027. That's the most likely outcome.

But if Mahan seriously pushes, and ultimately beats out Eget, that would say a whole lot more about him than it would about the San Jose State transfer.

Diaz and the Duke coaching staff are confident that they can play winning football with Eget. He's got the experience, and he can manage the game effectively for the Blue Devils week in and week out.

But if Mahan wins the job, it would be because his talent was just undeniable and Diaz and his offensive coaching staff just couldn't afford to keep him on the bench. That's the only way a young player can get on the field over a veteran. You have to make the staff believe they are missing something that only you can provide.

Eget should be considered the heavy favorite this fall, but competition brings out the best in players. Mahan's emergence should push Eget to be the best version of himself. If not, then maybe Mahan pulls a stunner and takes over the job a year earlier than expected.