Louisville could be on the verge of snatching another portal player Duke covets

On Sunday, Jon Scheyer and Duke got some bad Transfer Portal news with coveted Kansas center Flory Bidunga, who was scheduled to visit the Blue Devils, committed to Louisville instead of making his trip to Durham.

If that news wasn't bad enough, the Cardinals are making a big push for another top Duke target.

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell, once believed to be deciding between Duke and Illinois, actually has a longer list of six that includes Louisville, Arizona, Alabama, and UCLA. And the rumor, after Louisville landed both Bidunga and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad, is that Pat Kelsey and company are turning their attention toward Blackwell:

Louisville is making a strong push for Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell.



He’s the #2 ranked transfer in the portal behind Louisville commit Flory Bidunga 👀 pic.twitter.com/9uwmUhqFq0 — Louisville CBB (@Louisvillecbb) April 12, 2026

Jon Scheyer can't allow Louisville to steal John Blackwell away

Duke seemed to get some good news on Sunday in its Blackwell pursuit with Illinois, thought to be the other main contender, landing Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks.

Blackwell plans to take his time with his portal recruitment. According to Jonathan Givony, Blackwell is not planning on committing until May 4th, a week before the NBA Draft Combine. That will give Blackwell time to see the lay of the land and where he might fit best.

Louisville is obviously being incredibly aggressive in the portal, already landing two highly talented players. Blackwell's addition would make Kelsey's team the clear winner of this Transfer Portal cycle. Scheyer can't let that happen.

Swinging and missing out on Bidunga is one thing. Swinging and missing on your other top target, and losing him to the same program - one you have to deal with directly in the ACC - would be a devastating blow.

Duke is still waiting on NBA Draft decisions from Isaiah Evans, Dame Sarr, and Patrick Ngongba, which makes things more complicated for Scheyer. Hopefully, those decisions will come quickly, and Scheyer will know exactly what Duke's roster needs in the portal.

Blackwell would be an excellent addition to the Blue Devils regardless of who stays and goes. Scheyer needs to make it happen.