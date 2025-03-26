LeBron James says he 'hated' Duke basketball until he reached the NBA

Like many people in the world, LeBron James did not have a fond emotion for the Duke basketball program at the beginning of his career up but slowly began to grow an appreciation for the Blue Devils.

“When I was a kid, I used to watch Duke, now I realize it,” he said during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I hated Duke when I was growing up.”

James explained that his dislike for the blue blood college program carried over into his NBA career until he began to play for Mike Krzyzewski with Team USA.

“Then, when I got a little older and started matching up with Coach K – I played with him for Team USA – and I was like ‘Ok, I see why he’s great. I see why he’s great.’”

While playing with Coach K on the international stage, James won two gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics in addition to a bronze at the 2006 FIBA World Championships.

“I see why I hated JJ Redick. I see why I hated Shane Battier, and then Shane came over to us in Miami and helped us win a championship and I was like, ‘I see it,’” James continued.

“These are like the greatest guys and [expletives] you’ll ever meet.”

He said he sees some similarities in the coaching styles between Redick and Krzyzewski.

“He’s meant for it. There are some things that can’t be explained, but when you got the ‘it’ factor.”

James has referred to himself as an “honorary Dukie” in the past but has made it clear if he went to college instead of entering the NBA out of high school he would have committed to Ohio State.

JJ Redick and LeBron James have led the Lakers to a 43-28 record thus far in the season and primed to earn a stop seeding in the Western Conference Playoffs next month.