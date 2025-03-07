LeBron James, Dwayne Wade congratulate Duke basketball coach Jai Lucas on Miami job

Jai Lucas is popular among NBA circles and the soon-to-be former Duke basketball associate head coach has already landed two major endorsements after officially becoming the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

It had been reported for nearly two weeks that Lucas would be joining the Hurricanes next season, but it became official on Thursday when he signed his contract. Shortly after the deal was confirmed, LeBron James and Dwayne Wade took to social media to congratulate the 36-year-old.

“They are going to welcome you with open arms,” James said. “It’s all nothing but love down there, it’s all family.”

“You got my support; you got all our support down there.”

Game recognizes game 🫡 pic.twitter.com/K9l0IUAEc7 — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) March 6, 2025

Lucas’ father, John Lucas II, was a head coach in the NBA for three different stints with the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers. He most recently spent time as an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets.

Jai Lucas has been steadily climbing up the assistant coaching ranks around the country and felt like a matter of time before he landed a head coach job but due to the transfer portal opening on March 24, he is leaving the Duke basketball program after the regular season finale and will not coach the team during the ACC or NCAA Tournaments – a major hit to its National Championship chances.

“You come from a heritage of great basketball minds,” Wade explained in his congratulation video.

Other NBA players like Anthony Edwards and Tristian Thompson also sent their congratulations to Lucas, as well as his former players at Duke Jared McCain and Dereck Lively.

“I’m sad to see you go, but there’s no one else who deserves it more than you, man,” the former Blue Devil said.

Lucas will coach his final game with Duke on Saturday night (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) against North Carolina.