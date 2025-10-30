Kon Knueppel's record-setting start for Hornets is a great argument for ROY

Everyone expected big things out of Cooper Flagg during his rookie season, but the real Blue Devil of note is none other than Kon Knueppel, who wasn't always expected to enter the draft after his freshman season at Duke.

However, just four games into his rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets, who drafted him fourth overall, Knueppel has already rewritten the history books.

Over the first four matchups of the regular season, Knueppel has racked up 16 made three-point shots, setting the NBA record. He has averaged 16 points per game for the fourth most on the team, alongside 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.5 steals.

Kon Knueppel has a better case for ROY than Cooper Flagg

Yes, Flagg has played well for the Dallas Mavericks so far. However, Knueppel's four-game hot streak has surpassed the No. 1 overall draft pick's stats to start the year.

Flagg has averaged 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, scoring a season-low of two points against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, the fewest points that Knueppel has earned in a matchup was an 11-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets in his first-ever regular-season NBA game. Since then, his stats have only gotten more and more impressive, and he is on track to set more records for the league and for the Hornets.

Knueppel isn't the only former Blue Devil blowing expectations out of the water for Charlotte. Sion James, who was selected 33rd overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, has averaged 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks over the first four games of the season.

While the Hornets have gotten off to a 2-2 start, the two Duke rookies are truly impressing everyone, more so than was even expected out of them.

On Thursday, Oct. 30, James and Knueppel will face the Orlando Magic as the Hornets look to improve their record to a winning one. Charlotte and Orlando are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET, and the game will be available on the NBA League Pass.