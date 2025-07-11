Kon Knueppel set to make NBA debut in marquee matchup versus fellow top draft pick

Former Duke basketball freshman sensation Kon Knueppel is set to make his professional debut for the Charlotte Hornets on July 11th against the Utah Jazz. Knueppel will be matching up against a fellow top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft in Ace Bailey, as the two will go at it in the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League.

Knueppel was the No. 4 overall pick to Charlotte, and Bailey, out of Rutgers, was the No. 5 overall selection to the Jazz. The matchup is set to tip off at 7:00 pm EST at Thomas & Mack Center, airing on ESPN.

Two former Blue Devils will be making their pro debuts tonight, as Sion James was also selected by the Hornets with the 32nd overall pick in this summer's draft.

Bailey has already seen some action through the Summer League, competing with the Jazz in the California Classic. After a lackluster first game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Bailey went for 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 7-of-14 (50%) shooting from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) shooting from three-point range in a 112-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

After fellow Blue Devil and No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg made his debut last night against the Los Angeles Lakers, Knueppel and James are gearing up to begin their professional careers the day after.

Knueppel is coming into a situation where he can contribute and succeed right away, with real potential to be a starter on day one. Alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, two score-first guys, Knueppel can thrive off the ball and take open threes awarded to him. After coming into the 2025 NBA Draft regarded as the best shooter in the class, the 19-year-old will have the opportunity to thrive early on.

As for James, he was taken a good bit ahead of where most networks expected him to be drafted, but he has the skillset to become the steal of the 2025 Draft. As a big guard who can defend at an elite level, pass, and rarely make mistakes, he's a threat to take on early minutes in Charlotte as well.

One more former Blue Devil will kick off his Summer League campaign tonight, as the Phoenix Suns check off their first game against the Washington Wizards. Phoenix selected Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 Draft. That contest will tip off at 9:00 pm EST on ESPN.