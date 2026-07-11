Kon Knueppel roasts Jon Scheyer with hilarious shade toward Duke's 2010 title team

With the plethora of elite teams Duke has produced over the years, there will always be debates over which belong among the greatest in Blue Devils history. While many of those squads have a national championship to show for it, some of the most talented teams to play in Durham have fallen short of that feat. However, that doesn't keep those teams from finding their way into the conversation.

One of the most recent examples was the 2024-2025 Blue Devils, headlined by Cooper Flagg. That team was special, and the fact that they didn't cut down the nets will haunt Duke fans for eternity. Despite not getting the job done, they remain one of the biggest "what ifs?" in Duke basketball history following the heartbreaking collapse against Houston in the Final Four.

But winning it all shouldn't be the only determining factor in these debates. With the NCAA Tournament being single-game elimination, the "best" team doesn't always win, as Duke fans know all too well. The conversation extends even beyond the fan base, with one former Blue Devil sharing his own take on the matter.

On a recent episode of the Field of 68's Crazie Cast, Kon Knueppel shared some of his thoughts on the debate, including a jab at Jon Scheyer's 2010 national championship squad.

“That 2010 team with Scheyer, they were really good but… they are not one of the upper echelon Duke teams”



Kon getting spicy 🌶️🤣



Need a Scheyer response. pic.twitter.com/8NhV2TNeEU — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) July 9, 2026

How does Knueppel's 2025 Duke team stack up with Scheyer's 2010 title squad?

Even though Scheyer may be able to hold the national championship over Knueppel, he may have a point. Both teams are special in their own right, but there is certainly an argument to be made for each.

The 2010 squad was led in scoring by Scheyer himself, who averaged 18.2 points per game in his senior season. They posted an impressive 35-5 record while taking home the ACC regular-season title and winning both the ACC and NCAA tournaments. While they were able to finish the job, there is still room for debate.

The 2010 championship game did not come without a sweat. Despite Duke going up against a good Butler squad with Gordon Hayward, they were only a 5-seed coming into the tournament. While they were arguably underrated, they were never looked at as a national championship contender until they made a deep run in the tournament. However, they took the Blue Devils to the wire and were merely inches away from crushing Duke fans' hearts on the famous heave from Hayward.

The 2024-2025 Duke season was just as dominant. They finished 35-4, and in the worst way possible. The loss to Houston in the Final Four still stings, mostly because of how it happened. That collapse cost what should have been one of the greatest college basketball teams of all time a championship. And while it may have kept Scheyer from taking a job in the NBA, recovering from that loss still seems impossible.

Even with the historic collapse, they deserve a spot in the conversation. The 2010 squad finished with a 33.29 Net Rating on KenPom, while the 2025 team finished with a 39.29 Net Rating, one of the highest ratings in the site's history. Of course, efficiency ratings aren't the end-all be-all, but they can help add context.

The other argument for the 2025 team is that they may have gone against one of the greatest Final Four fields of all time. The 2025 Final Four included all four No. 1 seeds for the first time since 2008. The 2010 Final Four, on the other hand, consisted of two No. 5 seeds in Michigan State and Butler, with only one No. 1 seed, Duke. In the end, you have to play whoever is in front of you, but their paths to the championship were much different.

Obviously, there will never be a correct answer in the debate, but it's fun to discuss. While the 2025 team had all the talent and was dominant enough to be in these types of conversations, Scheyer may always have the last laugh over Knueppel with the championship to back him up.