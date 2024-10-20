Kon Knueppel looks the part of an X-factor for Duke basketball
By Hugh Straine
Duke basketball opened up competition for the 2024-25 college basketball season with a 107-56 victory against Division II Lincoln (PA), where the new roster looked just as good as advertised.
Projected 2025 NBA Draft #1 overall pick Cooper Flagg looked like the best player on the floor, finishing the game with a team-high 22 points to go along with four blocks. Flagg has talked through the offseason about his defensive intensity and how important it is to him to bring everything on that end of the ball. Flagg did just that, showcasing his ability to guard anyone on the floor with constant active hands and feet.
But fellow freshman Kon Knueppel proved how important he will be to this Blue Devil squad this season. Knueppel has been garnering lots of attention throughout the preseason, and recently ESPN's Jonathan Givony checked out Duke's intrasquad scrimmages, saying that Knueppel looked like the best player on the floor and it wasn't even close. Givony also said how Knueppel has the potential to be one of the best shooters in the ACC right from the season's start.
Knueppel rained in five threes on the night, all in catch-and-shoot situations. He finished the game with seventeen points, five rebounds, and three assists. Knueppel has an impressive knack for being in the right place at the right time, always ready to shoot the ball. He showed how he can make these outside shots from anywhere beyond the arc as well. The pure shooter that he is, he's always in a ready-to-shoot position. Hands in the right spot, feet set, and his quick release will make him one of the biggest offensive contributors for the Blue Devils this season.
Beyond just his shooting, Knueppel also put on display his other skills on the court. Like most of this year's Duke team, his defensive intensity is as high as anyone on the team with a constant motor to suffocate the opponent's offense.
He also uses his threat as a shooter to create for his teammates, showing several pump fakes after getting the ball beyond the arc, getting the defender to bite, then creating a drive to then finish or dish it out to one of his teammates. Despite being a natural gifted scorer, his eyes as a passer are always up and ready to make a decision when he needs to get the ball out of his hands.
With all the excitement around the Duke basketball program as the season inches closer, Knueppel has been the biggest riser throughout the preseason. It is unsure who the starting five will be on opening night, November 4th against Maine, but Knueppel has a real shot of being in that lineup. Even if he's not, the diversity Knueppel brings with his shooting ability, defense, and quick-decision making as a passer will earn him serious minutes throughout the season.