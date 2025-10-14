Key to success for Duke basketball depends on development of critical sophomore

The Duke basketball team landed at No. 6 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll and many hold the Blue Devils in high regard for the upcoming season, but the success of the team depends on development of sophomore center Pat Ngongba.

As Ngonaba got healthier as a freshman and landed more playing time due to the injury suffered by Maliq Brown, he began to play much better and show why he was thought of as a highly rated high school recruit.

Now, with the departure of Khaman Maluach and the lack of a true center in Duke’s recruiting class, Ngognba is primed to take over the starting center position and be a key piece in the rotation this season.

However, there are questions surrounding the 6-foot-11 standout about his ability to be a rim protector on the defensive end of the floor, but he has been steadily improving throughout the offseason.

He has transformed his body, getting in better shape to play in the fast-paced Duke offense and be able to withstand the rigors of playing over 25 minutes per game during the course of a 30-game season.

"They used to call him Fat Pat,” associate head coach Chris Carrawell said at Duke basketball media day. “Can't do that anymore. Slim Pat."

Getting production from Pat Ngongba is so important to the success of the Blue Devils this year considering that he will be paired in the front court with Cameron Boozer and the likelihood of Maliq Brown coming off the bench, assuming he is healthy.

The expectation is that Ngongba could not only be one of the biggest breakout stars in the ACC, but emerge as one of the best players in the country and if Duke is able to have a trustworthy player at the center position, it could lead to a very successful season.